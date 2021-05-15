Amsterdam’s Schiphol Switches from X-Ray to CT Departure Scanning

The opening of a new security filter on the mezzanine floor of Departures 1 means that all departure and transfer filters at Amsterdam’s Schiphol International Airport are now fitted with computed tomography (CT) scanning systems.

A lot of work has been done over the past few years to replace the X-ray machines at the various security filters, with the first test being carried out back in 2015. Departures 1 has been renovated and is now fully operational and ready for summer 2021, with 21 security lanes equipped with CT scanners.

“This is a world first. Good news for passengers because they are no longer required to take their liquids and electronics out of their bags when going through security. It’s also good for security staff. The CT scan allows them to check baggage on their screen in 3D and even rotate it 360 degrees.” says Hedzer Komduur, deputy director of Safety, Security and Environment at Royal Schiphol Group.

The 21 security lanes at Departures 1 can now be joined with the 14 lanes at Departures 2. Together, these 35 security lanes form one of the world’s largest security filters. If it becomes crowded in Departures 1, travelers can go through Departures 2 and thereby improve circulation.

Travelers are still recommended to pack liquids (and gels) in their hold baggage, and only bring bottles/containers of up to 100 ml in a resealable and transparent bag in their hand baggage. Bottles/containers exceeding 100 ml are only allowed if approved by the CT scan and member of security staff. Moreover, restrictions on liquids in hand baggage still apply at most other airports, which could cause problems on a returning flight or during a transfer.

Read more at Schiphol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)