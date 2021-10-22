61.3 F
Amyx Announces Defense Logistics Agency Cybersecurity Contracts

By Homeland Security Today

Amyx, Inc. has announced several new contract awards from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Cybersecurity Policy and Oversight Support Services for Operational Technology (CPOSS-OT), DLA Cyber Assurance Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) Support, and DLA Cyber Vulnerability Management Risk Assessment.  Amyx has also been selected to provide cyber security engineering, infrastructure, and OT support for one of its classified defense customers.

At DLA, Amyx is helping inventory and analyzing data on the Agency’s critical infrastructure to include Facility Related Control Systems, OT, and IT systems.  This includes conducting site surveys, identifying capabilities, system tracking, and Access Control Policy implementation. Through the CPOSS-OT contracts, Amyx is drafting OT policy, conducting risk assessments, and delivering a wide range of OT and IT solutions. Amyx will support Information Systems Security Engineers (ISSEs) and the Authorizing Official by evaluating the risk to remediate or mitigate cybersecurity vulnerabilities for information and platform IT systems before they can be exploited.

