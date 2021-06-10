Anika Systems Wins Department of Commerce Cloud Engineering Contract

Anika Systems has won a multi cloud engineering support contract from the Department of Commerce’s National Technical Information Service (NTIS).

The company will provide cloud application engineering support to NTIS through a direct-award on GSA OASIS, Pool 1 8(a).

NTIS is a self-supporting federal agency whose mission is to provide innovative data services to federal agencies, through agile partnerships with the private sector, to advance federal data priorities, promote economic growth, and enable operational excellence.

Jim Carroll, Director of Business Development at Anika Systems told Homeland Security Today that the Task Order requires cloud application engineering to update NTIS’ complex legacy systems and environment which support assistive technology efforts.

“The Anika team will be supporting updates and changes to its legacy environment, as well as support for future migrations to the cloud and re-engineering of its applications to make them operate in a seamless and efficient manner in the future, taking advantage of best practices to achieve better economies of scale,” explained Carroll.

Anika Systems has a close working relationship with several industry partners, including Microsoft, Red Hat and CloudBees to help develop, support and enhance cloud solutions for federal users such as the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Health and Human Services.

