Another Win for Industry as Cogswell Joins Guidehouse

Guidehouse has announced that Patricia Cogswell has joined the firm as a Strategic Advisor. In her new role, Cogswell will work alongside Guidehouse clients to develop and implement solutions to manage national security risks, leveraging her unparalleled breadth of experience in federal service with a focus on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Most recently serving as former Deputy Administrator for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Cogswell’s long and distinguished career in public service includes leading programs at the White House, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice related to intelligence, information sharing, border security, screening and watchlisting, and aviation, maritime and surface transportation. With a deep commitment to the security mission, she led complex initiatives across the federal government and with international partners. Cogswell received the DHS Policy Thought Leadership Award in 2010 and 2011 and the DHS Secretary’s Award for Excellence in 2008.

“Patty is a true champion of agency innovation and we are honored she is joining the Guidehouse team,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “Her extensive experience enhancing public-private partnerships at the highest levels of federal government will bring valuable capabilities to our fast-growing National Security segment and will provide essential guidance across our portfolio as we help our clients address their most pressing challenges.”

Working for DHS since its creation, Cogswell served in multiple leadership positions with the agency. Prior to TSA, she served as Assistant Director for Intelligence at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Acting Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Policy Integration and Implementation, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Screening Coordination. She also served on the National Security Council staff as Special Assistant to the President for Transborder Security, and acting Deputy Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism between 2010 and 2013.

“Bringing Patty on board further exemplifies our commitment to the national security mission. She expertly understands the linkage between strategy, policy, technology execution, and operations in support of protecting the safety of our nation,” added John Saad, Guidehouse Partner & National Security segment leader. “A tremendous asset, Patty’s exceptional career and deep experience in developing and implementing national level policy across the national security spectrum will help us solidify the firm’s position as a national security leader.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased to begin this next chapter of my career with Guidehouse,” said Cogswell. “I am delighted to be working with this stellar team of amazing people who are dedicated to making a positive impact for Guidehouse and for our clients.”

