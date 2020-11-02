Arlington Capital Partners Forms New Security Company BlueHalo

Arlington Capital Partners has announced the formation of BlueHalo, a provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community. BlueHalo was formed through the combination of AEgis Technologies, including its previously integrated acquisitions Excivity and EMRC Heli, and its recently announced acquisitions of Applied Technology Associates, and Brilligent Solutions.

BlueHalo will provide capabilities in the domains of space superiority and directed energy, missile defense and C4ISR, and cyber and intelligence. BlueHalo seeks to deliver advanced engineering to address the most complex challenges facing the national security community.

Jonathan Moneymaker, formerly CEO of AEgis Technologies will take up the role of CEO of BlueHalo.

