Aruba to Trial Health App for Travelers

SITA, together with Indicio.tech and the Aruba Health Department, will trial the Aruba Health App, a pilot that enables visitors to share a trusted traveler credential – based on their health status – privately and securely on their mobile device. This credential will provide access to participating hospitality sites on the island.

Aruba is focused on rebuilding its tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring that the risk of infection from people visiting the island is minimized. The island has been less impacted by the pandemic than many other countries globally and is open to most tourists. To ensure their safety, and those of the island’s residents, all tourists are required to provide a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before flying.

Using the Aruba Health App, visitors to the island who have provided the required health tests to the Aruba government will be issued with a unique trusted traveler credential, using blockchain technology. This credential can then be verified by hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues through the unique QR code on a visitor’s mobile device without sharing any private data. The digital credential also enables the Aruba government to restrict visitors from leaving their hotel rooms until they have received a negative PCR test result.

These verifiable digital credentials are part of a technology known as decentralized identity, which allows users to share only a trusted verification that they have the relevant documentation to complete their transaction, without having to share personal information. This credential can be used across the journey.

This trial is another step towards SITA developing a more durable, secure travel credential that could combine all travel documents such as passport, visa and health information into a single credential that puts the traveler’s privacy first. This credential will provide verification that a traveler has the right documentation, making border crossings more automated, with checks done before departure.

A recent poll from IATA highlighted that 78% of passengers who took part in the survey would only use a travel credential app if they have full control over their data.

