ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded $300 Million DCSA Contract

ASRC Federal Professional Services has been awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Case Processing Operations Center contract. The five-year contract is valued at approximately $300 million.

DCSA’s mission delivers background investigations, continuous personnel vetting and adjudications to over 100 federal entities, conducting approximately 2 million background investigations each year.

The ASRC Federal Professional Services team will provide DCSA a wide range of solutions including implementing the National Background Investigation System (NBIS), program management, case processing and facility monitoring.

Read more at ASRC Federal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X