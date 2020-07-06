ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded $300 Million DCSA Contract

ASRC Federal Professional Services has been awarded the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Case Processing Operations Center contract. The five-year contract is valued at approximately $300 million.

DCSA’s mission delivers background investigations, continuous personnel vetting and adjudications to over 100 federal entities, conducting approximately 2 million background investigations each year.

The ASRC Federal Professional Services team will provide DCSA a wide range of solutions including implementing the National Background Investigation System (NBIS), program management, case processing and facility monitoring.

Read more at ASRC Federal

