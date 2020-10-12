Atos Acquires Paladion

Atos, which has its global headquarters in France, has completed the acquisition of Paladion, a Reston, Virginia-based global provider of managed security services. More than 800 Paladion employees and cybersecurity experts will join Atos.

The acquisition will bring key Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities – which customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses – to the Atos portfolio, with multiple MDR centers. It will also expand global coverage for cybersecurity monitoring and response with four additional Security Operations Centers (SOC) in the U.S., the Middle East and India.

Finally, it will enable the creation of the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive SOC offering by integrating Paladion’s AIsaac artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps. This SaaS model for multi-vector threat detection and response is a patented technology with over 1000 use cases and 100 AI models.

“The acquisition of Paladion is part of our strategy to expand our cyber capabilities and technologies to help our customers meet the security challenges they face. Customers on both sides appreciate the capabilities the merger brings and we’re confident that we are ideally positioned to accelerate our business.” said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos, commenting on the finalization of the deal.

