Atos to Acquire Eagle Creek, SEC Consult and Edifixio

Atos continues its acquisition and growth strategy and has reached an agreement to acquire Eagle Creek Software Services (Eagle Creek), a technology and management consulting company specialized in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers across North America. Headquartered in Minnesota, Eagle Creek has more than 250 employees.

Atos has also reached an agreement to acquire SEC Consult Group, a cybersecurity consulting provider. SEC Consult provides cybersecurity consulting, penetration testing, red teaming and technical assessment services for clients in Europe, APAC and North America, with a special focus on companies in the finance, utilities, technology and public sectors.

In addition, Atos has entered into exclusive acquisition negotiations with the shareholders of Edifixio, a French cloud and Salesforce consulting and integration company. Edifixio’s team of 370 consultants work for blue-chip companies across four countries – France, India, Tunisia and the U.S. Edifixio designs, develops and integrates solutions within the cloud environment based on open source and third-party technologies, in particular Salesforce.

The closing of the transactions is expected to take place before the end of the year. The new announcements follow Atos’ completed acquisitions of Paladion, digital.security and EcoAct earlier this month.

