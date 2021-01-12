Atos to Acquire In Fidem

Atos announced on January 12 that it has signed an agreement to acquire In Fidem, a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm. This acquisition will bolster Atos’ North America cybersecurity services capabilities by bringing an additional 100+ experienced consultants to the Atos team.

Consistent with its targeted acquisition strategy, the operation will expand Atos’ client portfolio and established expertise in cybersecurity services in Canada. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montréal with offices in Québec City and Ottawa, In Fidem has expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. It has addressed numerous large private and public organizations’ digital security challenges.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021.

