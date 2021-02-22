Australian Defense Firms Losing Business Because of Cyber Attack Concerns

Forty percent of Australia’s small and medium businesses vying to win defense contracts are being rejected because of lax cybersecurity practices, prompting a new joint campaign to lift standards across the industry.

Warning that some firms have already been targeted, the Defence Department and Australian Industry Group will release a new guidebook for SMEs to help them gain a greater understanding of government requirements across cybersecurity, securing their premises and hiring personnel to handle classified information.

The guide identifies three major threats facing businesses: foreign government and state-sponsored espionage, cybercrime, and human error and insider threats.

Read the full story at The Australian Financial Review

