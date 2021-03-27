Ava Group Provides AI Intruder Detection System to Rail Facilities in South America

Ava Risk Group Limited’s sensing solution has been selected to be deployed for a multi-site program to upgrade security at certain major rail facilities in South America.

The security upgrade program has a total award value of more than $1.40 million. Ava will provide multiple Aura Ai-2 systems which will be fully integrated with the customer’s existing video management software and CCTV system.

The Aura Ai-2 is manufactured by Ava Risk Group’s Future Fibre Technologies and applies artificial intelligence to detect and locate intruders climbing, cutting or lifting perimeter fences with high sensitivity. With two channels of real time simultaneous detection, Aura Ai-2 can be configured to provide cut resilience and redundancy.

The system also provides high sensitivity detection in buried fibre applications such as covert buried or pipeline intrusion detection.

The contract is the company’s first purchase order received exceeding $0.47million.

Read more at the Ava Group

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)