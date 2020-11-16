Avantus Federal Acquires MissionTech Solutions

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings company known as E3/Sentinel until its rebranding in October, has acquired MissionTech Solutions, LLC., a consulting and solutions company that specializes in harnessing data and technology to solve national security challenges.

MissionTech expands Avantus’s data and technology mission areas with a continued emphasis on National Security and the Intelligence Community. MissionTech further enhances the company’s data engineering, cloud capabilities, and technology adoption services, bringing more robust offerings to federal government customers.

This is the sixth acquisition Avantus has announced since November 2018.

Daniel Ingersoll with Cameron/McEvoy PLLC and Nick Johnson with Berenzweig Leonard, LLP served as legal counsel to MissionTech Solutions, LLC. Blank Rome LLP served as counsel to Avantus.

