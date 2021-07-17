Avantus Federal Acquires Occam’s Razor Technologies

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holding Company, has acquired Occam’s Razor Technologies, LLC., a Reston, VA based provider of cyber solutions focused on cyber tool development and assessment.

The acquisition further enhances Avantus’ cyber operations and solutions platform through differentiated technology and delivery capacity at scale, bringing an additional suite of capabilities to the company’s federal government customers.

Occam’s Razor Technologies, founded in 2011, primarily supports the intelligence and defense communities and develops and delivers a portfolio of technologies, cyber tools, and integrated software solutions to meet the nation’s cyber challenges. The company has a proven ability to win large-scale, prime contracts.

Kipps DeSanto and Covington & Burling LLP served as advisor and legal counsel, respectively to Occam’s Razor Technologies. Blank Rome LLP served as counsel to Avantus.

