Avantus Federal Hires Ret. Air Force Maj. Gen. Buck Elton

Ret. Air Force Major General Albert “Buck” Elton has joined Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings Company, in a consultancy role supporting Avantus’ growing presence in the Defense and Intelligence Communities. 

Elton brings extensive senior leader experience in the United States Special Operations Command and a wealth of knowledge following a distinguished career highlighted as the Commanding General of U.S. and NATO Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan, as well as the Deputy Commanding General of Joint Special Operations Command. Elton has commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels, and commanded joint forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Haiti.

“We are incredibly excited and humbled to have Buck join our company,” said Chris Blahm, Avantus’ Chief Growth Officer. “His key leadership roles within Joint Special Operations, Air Force, Inter-agency, partner nations and House/Senate Legislative Affairs bring Avantus a competitive advantage in the areas of DoD/SOF acquisition, Information Operations, and IT Integration and provides great value to our organization as we address many complex challenges the government faces within this area.”

