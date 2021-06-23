Avantus Federal Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Dave West

Avantus Federal, a NewSpring Holdings Company and an industry provider of mission-focused solutions, announced the hire of Dave West as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy.

West brings a wealth of strategic planning, investing and government mission service experience to the Avantus Federal leadership team.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dave to the team,” said Andy Maner, Chief Executive Officer of Avantus Federal. “Dave is a true innovative leader guided first to supporting our people and government missions. As technology and planning cycles accelerate, Dave provides an edge as we build a highly differentiated mid-market ecosystem and company. Dave’s eminence aligns with our vision, mission and core values and complements our resolute focus on acquiring the very best tools and talent needed to support our Nation’s most critical missions.”

Prior to joining Avantus, Dave led mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategy efforts at ECS, the government technology solutions segment of ASGN Incorporated. In this role, he led four successful M&A transactions alongside the ECS leadership team and supported ASGN leadership on pandemic and longer-term strategic planning and investor strategy efforts. Before joining ASGN and ECS, Dave was a senior executive at government sector consulting firm, Wolf Den Associates. Dave advised investors and management teams on strategic plans and significant M&A transactions in the sector.

Earlier in his career, Dave served in the start-up era of the Department of Homeland Security after the 9/11 attacks as a foreign policy adviser to Secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff. Dave later worked in investment banking and principal investing roles at Morgan Stanley in Manhattan.

“Avantus is building something decidedly differentiated in a marketplace where differentiation is elusive, and the company’s critical mass of premier leadership and delivery talent within a genuine culture perfectly attuned to collaboration and post-pandemic performance is compelling,” said Dave West. “I am honored to join Andy and our team as we deliver cutting-edge solutions for and meet the highest expectations of our customers.”

Read the announcement at Avantus Federal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)