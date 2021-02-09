Axiologic Taps Chris Bibbee as Chief Program Officer

Axiologic has announced that Chris Bibbee has been appointed to the position of chief program officer. As CPO, Bibbee will provide leadership for the company’s top programs and contracts as well as manage the programs team.

“We are excited to have Chris join our team in this new leadership role at Axiologic because of his extensive experience in the industry and strong record of success managing IT and analytics programs for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers,” said Andy Baratta, president of Axiologic. “As we continue to expand our support to more agencies within the intelligence sector, Chris will provide great value to our customers and team.”

Bibbee is a seasoned leader with over two decades of IC/DoD experience in the government technology arena. He most recently served as the executive director of ManTech, where he had a 20-year career that included progressive roles as a senior network engineer, program director and program manager. Bibbee’s work at ManTech demonstrates proven leadership in delivering a wide range of services for multiple million-dollar IC/DoD contracts.

Through his previous work, Bibbee led a multidisciplined portfolio of nearly 320 skilled contractors and subcontractors to deliver complex IT systems and CI analyst solutions directing contracts valued at $450 million. He played a crucial role in increasing employee efficiency and organization while redefining key program mission areas to correct resource issues. Bibbee was critical in directing and managing all aspects of contract execution, including bid and proposal, contract execution, and closeout.

Bibbee earned a Master of Science in information technology from the University of Maryland University College and a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from Strayer University.

