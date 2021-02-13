(SITA)

Bahrain International Airport Selects SITA’s Cloud-Based Passenger Processing System

SITA has been selected by Bahrain International Airport to provide a cloud-based passenger processing solution. 

Flex allows airlines and the airport to develop new cloud-native applications for passengers and airport workers that transform the passenger experience and create new revenue opportunities. Flex will be delivered with SITA Smart Path kiosks enabling a low-touch mobile and biometric-enabled check-in experience that helps combat COVID-19 by reducing the passengers’ and staff’s risk of contracting the virus.

The SITA solution also includes a baggage reconciliation system to help manage the delivery of passengers’ bags end to end.

