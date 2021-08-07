Beirut Port Takes Delivery of Mobile Inspection System

Smiths Detection has announced the commissioning of an HCVM scanner by the Lebanese Customs at the Port of Beirut as part of a collaboration with the Embassy of France in Lebanon, the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Expertise France and the CMA CGM Group. This mobile X-ray inspection system will increase the security of the port by providing it with improved detection of hazardous materials and illicit substances.

The equipment is financed by the General Directorate of the Treasury. The contract includes two years of maintenance of this scanner provided weekly by Smiths Detection, technical assistance for its installation, and training of Lebanese Customs officers in charge of its operation. Transport of the scanner, from Vitry, France to Beirut, was carried out with the support of Smiths Detection’s partner, CMA CGM, as part of its continued support in Lebanon since the devastating explosion of August 4, 2020.

The HCVM, which can be moved from one location to another, will be the only scanner in the city capable of inspecting both containers and trucks, with a throughput of up to 25 trucks per hour. The HCVM scanner, previously used by the French Douanes, underwent a software update and a complete refurbishment before its shipment to the port of Beirut.

