Betty Sapp Joins Perspecta’s Board of Directors

Perspecta has appointed Betty J. Sapp to its board of directors, effective May 1, 2020.

Sapp retired as the director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), a joint Department of Defense-Intelligence Community organization. She was the first woman to be named director of the NRO and served in this role from July 2012 through June 2019.

“I look forward to welcoming Betty Sapp to our board of directors,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman of the Perspecta Board of Directors. “Betty brings invaluable experience and unique insight based on her years of leadership within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community that make her a fitting and impressive addition to our board.”

After a 17-year career in the United States Air Force, serving in various acquisition and financial management positions on air and space programs, Sapp joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in 1997. There, she was assigned to the NRO where she served in a variety of senior management positions. Sapp was later appointed Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Portfolio, Programs and Resources in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense of Intelligence in 2007 and served in various strategic leadership roles within the U.S. government before being appointed as director of the NRO. Sapp holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s of Business Administration both from the University of Missouri.

“Betty brings a wealth of knowledge to the Perspecta team, not only from her experience in the Intelligence Community, but also from her nearly two decades of active duty service in the Air Force,” said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer, Perspecta. “I am confident she will provide valuable guidance as a well-rounded leader who clearly understands our strategic mission focus.”

Additionally, Sapp currently serves on the board of directors of Ball Corporation and The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

