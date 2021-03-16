BlackBerry Launches New Critical Event Management System

BlackBerry has announced a new critical event management (CEM) solution called BlackBerry® Alert that is designed to help commercial organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from major incidents. BlackBerry Alert is available to customers – from small businesses to large enterprises – as either a SaaS solution or a fully managed service.

In the commercial sector, the traditional method of managing critical events across multiple departmental silos can result in delays, mistakes and low level of situational awareness. BlackBerry Alert centralizes critical event management by integrating data from across an organization to provide a reliable exchange of critical information to keep business running and people safe.

“Even with the best preparation and planning, enterprises can encounter emergencies that disrupt business operations, test organizational resilience, and threaten revenues and employee safety. This includes a growing number of critical events – cyberattacks and IT system outages, physical security and man-made incidents, infectious disease outbreaks, extreme weather, and other unexpected interruptions,” said Ramon Pinero, Vice President Product and Services, BlackBerry. “By applying our experience in crisis management, secure communications, and AI and automation, BlackBerry Alert provides an early warning when threat levels change, allowing businesses to start taking action to mitigate risks and minimize impact to business, employees, customers and communities.”

“The instability and uncertainty that organizations have experienced this past year underscore the need for resilient and sustainable critical event management capabilities,” said Alison Brooks, Research Vice President, IDC. “Next-generation technology advances like BlackBerry Alert would enable rapid dissemination of critical information, provide continuity of messaging and warning, and help businesses reduce the time it takes to warn a broader set of affected stakeholders: employees, customers, and partners.”

BlackBerry Alert can be integrated within business tools like Microsoft Teams and ServiceNow, so that IT can alert and assemble a best-in-class crisis team to troubleshoot and resolve issues directly within the third-party application.

