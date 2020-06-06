BlackBerry Partners with Dedrone on Counter-Drone System

BlackBerry has partnered with Dedrone to deliver advanced counter-drone technology to secure critical sites. As part of this embedded technology partnership, Dedrone is integrating BlackBerry AtHoc software into its products to enable real-time secure alerts when a malicious or unauthorized drone is detected in an airspace.

“When an unauthorized drone enters restricted airspace, time is of the essence. The more effectively the on-site personnel can respond, the better their chances of countering whatever the drone is there to do. BlackBerry AtHoc’s advanced alerting capabilities combined with Dedrone’s drone detection technology, enable our customers to react precisely and in time to control the situation,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, President and Chief Business Officer, Dedrone.

The Dedrone technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods like smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

Dedrone’s capabilities are used by customers globally, including the U.S. military, allied and coalition forces, correctional facilities, airports, utilities, as well as other public and private organizations.

Working with the BlackBerry AtHoc API, Dedrone has integrated directly to BlackBerry AtHoc’s extensive and granular alerting functionality. This allows the creation of automated, highly targeted alerts based on a range of criteria, including flight zones, drone behavior, and user groups.

