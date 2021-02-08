Blighter Appoints JGW Group to Support Expansion Into the U.S. Defense and Security Market

Blighter Surveillance Systems, a British designer and manufacturer of electronic-scanning radars and surveillance solutions, has announced the appointment of the consulting firm JGW Group as its U.S. in-country strategic partner to support the company’s expansion into the U.S. defense and security market.

Blighter will be exploring further opportunities to support the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Homeland Security in the ongoing fight against rapidly developing adversaries.

Blighter became a DOD partner with the delivery of its A400 series radars as part of the AUDS C‑UAS platform for deployment to military and CNI bases over the last three years.

In Q4 2020, Blighter launched the latest in its range of radars, the A800 3D drone detection radar for land, air and sea surveillance.

The increasing need for border security, perimeter protection and surveillance systems to address the threat caused by drones, has resulted in record growth for the company with opportunities for expansion into the U.S. market.

“The demand in the U.S. market for radar surveillance capabilities in defense and critical national infrastructure protection is increasing rapidly and is a key platform for Blighter’s strategic international growth,” said Angus Hone, chief executive officer, Blighter Surveillance Systems. “This appointment will be important for our success in the U.S. and will enable us to build brand awareness, broaden our stakeholder engagement with customers and industry partners, and to identify new business opportunities in this key market. We are delighted to be taking this proactive step in expanding our presence in the U.S.”

Andrew Wilson, President, JGW Group said he sees a bright future for Blighter with many of the top OEM’s who are integrating these systems for government programs of record.

