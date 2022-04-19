Booz Allen Hamilton Invests in Reveal Technology Inc

Booz Allen Hamilton has made a strategic investment in Reveal Technology, Inc., a visual analytics and edge artificial intelligence (AI) company.

Reveal delivers intuitive, rapid intelligence at the austere tactical edge where power, compute, and bandwidth are often in short supply. The company’s Farsight software platform provides special operators and squads in high-risk environments with actionable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities at the unit level—without the need for network connectivity and on timelines measured in minutes and seconds.

Farsight’s AI-powered insights and decision aids—including real-time 2D mapping, near-real-time-3D mapping, line of sight analysis, and route planning—are designed to reduce the cognitive burden on troops and enable faster, better decisions and response. This technology adds critical capabilities to Booz Allen’s Digital Battlespace platform. Digital Battlespace supports the firm’s global defense clients in an information-driven, fully integrated conflict space across all warfighting domains and where success depends on critical networks—communications; intelligence; positioning, navigation, and timing; and equipment—working together even in communications-challenged, denied, or degraded environments.

“Reveal has developed solutions that increase situational awareness and accelerate the decision cycle for dismounted warfighters. Their technology provides rapid, actionable intelligence at the squad and soldier levels while answering the government’s call for speeding the delivery of applied and tactical AI to the battlefield, said Joel Dillon, Booz Allen senior vice president of digital battlespace special missions. “It’s a gamechanger—and something I wish I had when I was in combat.”

Booz Allen is committed to investing in strategic, defense-first, dual-use technologies that help speed up the adoption of advanced commercial technologies for public sector missions. Beyond special operations, there is future potential to apply Reveal’s technology to such mission-critical use cases as natural disaster response, public safety crises, maritime search and rescue, and more.

Read more at Booz Allen Hamilton