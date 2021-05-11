Booz Allen Hamilton to Acquire Liberty IT Solutions

Booz Allen Hamilton has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Liberty IT Solutions, LLC, an information technology and services firm, for $725 million. The acquisition will broaden and deepen Booz Allen’s digital solutions capabilities, expand its talent base and service delivery models, and strengthen its ability to work with strategic industry partners to help clients adapt and transform.

Liberty is headquartered in Herndon, VA, with a national presence including Exton, PA and a dedicated Agile Center of Excellence in Melbourne, FL. The company drives transformation across the federal IT ecosystem and employs approximately 600 solution architects, engineers, and other technical staff.

“As the government pushes to accelerate the modernization of IT systems to increase efficiencies and improve outcomes, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to meet their critical needs,” said Kristine Martin Anderson, Executive Vice President at Booz Allen.

Liberty employees will be a part of Booz Allen’s network of remote solution centers, including its digital hub in Charleston, SC.

Booz Allen expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to Booz Allen’s revenue growth rate, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per share upon closing. Booz Allen has sufficient available cash to fund the transaction but is exploring final funding sources.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Booz Allen will provide guidance on the next earnings call on May 21st, concurrent with the reporting of its results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal Year 2021 ending March 31, 2021.

Jefferies LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Booz Allen, and King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Booz Allen retained PwC as accounting and tax advisor and Avascent for strategic industry advisory services. Baird is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Liberty, and Holland & Knight LLP is serving as legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

Read the full release at Business Wire

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)