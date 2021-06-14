Booz Allen Hamilton Wins Defense Cyber and Data Contracts

The Enterprise Communications and Networks (ECN) Division of Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a contract with a potential value of $189.9 million over five years, to provide a complete range of engineering, technical, cyber, and programmatic services. The work will support networking, communications, and computer systems around the world in service to the Navy’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Digital and the Naval Enterprise Networks (NEN) Program Office, Program Management Warfare (PMW) 205.

The ECN Division plays a central role in the engineering and deployment of services and capabilities for Navy Enterprise Networks. This includes both the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) and Base-Level Information Infrastructure/Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) Navy Enterprise Network (BLII/ONE-Net). Together, these networks drive the execution of the Navy’s vision for Information Warfare Dominance and Information Superiority through Modernization, Innovation, and Defense.

Booz Allen engineers will support Naval Enterprise Networks to rapidly prototype, test and evaluate, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering to Naval installations across the globe.

This contract award follows on the heels of a 5-year, $674 million contract for Booz Allen from the General Services Administration (GSA) to maintain and support the exponential growth of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Advana data analytics platform to improve decision making across the organization. Advana, led by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), integrates hundreds of business systems across the DoD – from financial and medical data to personnel and logistics – to make data widely accessible, understandable and usable. The platform is currently used by over 20,000 users spanning 42 DoD organizations in order to meet critical mission and business challenges.

For this contract, Booz Allen will provide data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) operations, data visualization and cloud computing to support the platform’s exponential growth.

