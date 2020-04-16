Bravatek Receives Official Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Invention to Help Protect Against Email-based Cyber Attacks

Bravatek announced on April 15 that it has received notice that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application for Ecrypt One, allowing all final claims. The patent is expected to issue in about 5-6 weeks. Bravatek plans to file a continuing application that claims priority to this application before the patent issues.

Bravatek’s Ecrypt One is a security first, full-service email system. It combines email security server technology, with a variety of security methods and solutions. Ecrypt One’s approach to enterprise email and simpliﬁed security experience is designed to offer an ergonomic approach to email security.

Enterprise administrators maintain control and can be conﬁdent that not only can the system remain secure in the face of the ever-evolving threat landscapes. The system’s inherent design goals also work to keep them in compliance as standards change. Bravatek’s principals have been asked to write often on cybersecurity issues including for Homeland Security Today, and the company believes it can offer solutions that meet today’s requirements.

