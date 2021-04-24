CACI Announces Trio of Government Contracts

CACI International Inc has been awarded a five-year, single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract, with a ceiling value of $48 million, by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide sustainment, decommissioning, construction, modernization, and environmental and historic preservation to the National Public Warning System (NPWS).

The NPWS, maintained by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Directorate, is a nationwide alert and warning system used to issue national emergency information to all Americans in the event of a national crisis. FEMA maintains and operates this system for the dissemination of critical national warning messages by broadcast, cable, satellite, and wireline radio and television channels.

Under the contract, CACI will continue to provide enterprise technology to FEMA to improve the resiliency and survivability of the 77 stations nationwide with an all-hazards shelter system, including protections against High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulses (HEMP). CACI will also provide sustainment support for the stations, to include training for emergency managers, as well as operations and maintenance, project management, and logistical support.

The most recent award builds upon enterprise expertise CACI already provides to IPAWS Lab. For example, CACI personnel will provide technical training and support for emergency managers tasked with warning the American public in case of a potential emergency.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud FEMA has chosen our company to modernize the National Public Warning System, which is critical to disseminating safety information to the public. We look forward to continuing to provide FEMA with new resilient communications technologies to ensure the American public can rely upon the NPWS during emergencies.”

On April 21, CACI announced that it has been awarded a prime position on a 10-year, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $12.6 billion, by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for the Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise (SITE III) contract.

Under the contract, which is largely new business opportunities for the company, CACI will support enterprise and mission needs for the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). SITE III provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of the agency’s infrastructure, systems, and applications. The enterprise-focused work includes cybersecurity, application development and sustainment, connectivity and network services, and enterprise computing and cloud services, among others.

CACI has also been awarded a five-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $376 million, by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission technology in support of critical geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) missions.

Under this contract, which is new work for the company, CACI will help improve and sustain a framework for organizing and sharing geospatial intelligence data and enhance these capabilities with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. CACI will develop and deploy a processing and integration platform that will enable NGA and its partners to assess, train, and field algorithms into the production framework. The company will also help enable production capabilities to access, discover, and consume the generated data, including space-based images, and further develop data management capabilities.

