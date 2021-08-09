CACI Appoints Major General Peter Gallagher, U.S. Army (Ret.) as Lead for National Security Technology Solutions

CACI International Inc has announced that recently retired Major General Peter Gallagher of the U.S. Army has been named a senior vice president to enhance CACI’s expertise and innovative technology for national security.

“Pete’s depth of defense mission expertise, including a recent focus on convergence and modernization, and years of special operations experience, will accelerate our success in bringing software enabled technology to enhance, connect, and secure critical systems for our customers,” said Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions.

Mr. Gallagher will serve as principal advisor to the sector president and lead the integration strategy of innovative technology solutions for national security customers. He will utilize over three decades in top posts with the Army, Defense Information Services Agency (DISA), the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, and the Special Operations community to shape technology solutions and expertise that CACI brings to market.

“We welcome Mr. Gallagher and his significant national security experience to the CACI team,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Pete’s expertise adds increased value to our customers’ critical missions across the multi-domain battlefield of today and tomorrow.”

Most recently, he served as the Director of the Army Futures Command Network Cross-Functional Team (CFT). Since joining the U.S. Army in 1986, he served in a wide range of ascending positions, including Commander of Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the Chief Information Officer (CIO)/J6 of United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

Major General Gallagher earned numerous awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, three Defense Superior Service Medals, four Legions of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and three Bronze Stars.

Read the announcement at CACI

