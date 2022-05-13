CACI Awarded $138 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Maintenance Support for ICE

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, CACI International Inc., has won a $138 million single-award mission expertise task order to continue to provide Tactical Communications (TACCOM) engineering and maintenance support services to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The TACCOM program provides critical voice communications capabilities for the ICE mission. Awarded under the TACCOM II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, this task order significantly expands both the scope and size of the company’s support to ICE.

Under this task order, awarded in the first quarter of CACI’s fiscal year 2022, CACI will provide system lifecycle development and maintenance activities, in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s system engineering lifecycle. As part of this effort, CACI will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for fixed infrastructure sites throughout the U.S. and rapid response for any outages affecting portable and mobile radios used by ICE personnel. CACI will also support the agency’s modernization efforts through financial and program management support.

