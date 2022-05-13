63.4 F
CACI Awarded $138 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Maintenance Support for ICE

By Homeland Security Today
An ICE agent conducts surveillance work at dusk near the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge. - photo by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, CACI International Inc., has won a $138 million single-award mission expertise task order to continue to provide Tactical Communications (TACCOM) engineering and maintenance support services to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The TACCOM program provides critical voice communications capabilities for the ICE mission. Awarded under the TACCOM II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, this task order significantly expands both the scope and size of the company’s support to ICE.

Under this task order, awarded in the first quarter of CACI’s fiscal year 2022, CACI will provide system lifecycle development and maintenance activities, in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s system engineering lifecycle. As part of this effort, CACI will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for fixed infrastructure sites throughout the U.S. and rapid response for any outages affecting portable and mobile radios used by ICE personnel. CACI will also support the agency’s modernization efforts through financial and program management support.

Read more at CACI

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation's most vexing security challenges.

