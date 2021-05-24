CACI Awarded $373 Million Contract to Provide Geospatial Intelligence Expertise to U.S. Special Operations Command

CACI International Inc announced on May 24 that it has been awarded an eight year, single-award contract, with a ceiling value of $373 million, to provide geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) analysis expertise to U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

Under the contract, seasoned CACI intelligence experts will provide mission expertise, including full-lifecycle geospatial intelligence analytic support. Additionally, CACI system engineers will help maintain and evolve SOCOM’s intelligence information technology infrastructure.

Full lifecycle GEOINT expertise will apply to all phases of processing intelligence, including the immediate reporting, corroboration, and contextualization of data. Meanwhile, CACI will update and maintain SOCOM’s geospatial architecture infrastructure and tools to ensure intelligence data is correctly and efficiently distributed to analysts.

Read more at CACI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)