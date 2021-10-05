69 F
CACI Named First Federal Systems Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program

The program enables CACI to best leverage GitLab’s DevOps platform to deliver software faster and more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

By Homeland Security Today

CACI International Inc announced on October 5 that it has joined the GitLab Partner Program as the first federal systems integrator. This program enables CACI to best leverage GitLab’s DevOps platform to deliver software faster and more efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance.

Glenn Kurowski, CACI’s Chief Technology Officer said with GitLab’s DevOps platform, CACI can accelerate complex software development efforts, improve quality, and reduce the time to develop the new capabilities that the company’s national security and IT modernization customers require.

Bob Stevens, area vice president, GitLab Federal, LLC said CACI is an ideal partner to become the first federal systems integrator in GitLab’s Partner Program. “GitLab helps government agencies achieve their missions through a complete DevOps Platform, offering a single application to manage the end-to-end software development lifecycle to deliver efficient and secure software,” Stevens said. “CACI shares similar goals in making this happen for the government, focused on achieving outcomes across their software development portfolio, creatively leveraging GitLab through implementation and migration services, and elevating software developer tradecraft.”

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

