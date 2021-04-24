CACI Names Glenn Kurowski as Chief Technology Officer

CACI International Inc has named Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to advance critical technologies, drive technology investments, and recruit and develop the company’s technical workforce to accelerate growth and innovatively address its mission and enterprise customers’ most challenging needs.

As CTO, Kurowski will work across the company to lead corporate technology outreach and help realize CACI’s technical vision, its investments for growth in national security technology, as well as to continue building the company’s scientific, engineering, and technical talent. A veteran of the government contracting industry, and a proven innovator and strategist, Kurowski has served with CACI for more than six years and was instrumental in shaping the company’s transition to a technology-powered national security leader. Additionally, Kurowski has worked across CACI to leverage its scientists, innovators, and technical talent to create innovative solutions for CACI’s mission and enterprise customers and generate new intellectual property and product offerings.

Read more at CACI

