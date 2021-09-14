69.2 F
CACI to Provide Enterprise Technology Support for USTRANSCOM

CACI International Inc has won a single-award task order to continue to provide enterprise technology support advancing the U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) Defense Personal Property System.

By Homeland Security Today
Photo of Army Maj. Valeria Johnson, Joint Mobility Operations Officer, U.S. Transportation Command by Christine Pesout/USTRANSCOM PA

CACI International Inc has won a single-award task order to continue to provide enterprise technology support advancing the U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) Defense Personal Property System (DPS). Awarded under the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Encore III contract vehicle, this task order is worth more than $36 million and further expands CACI’s work in digital modernization solutions.

USTRANSCOM provides global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense (DOD). Its services and information systems deliver synchronized transportation, distribution, and sustainment, enabling projection and maintenance of national power with efficiency and accuracy. DPS is USTRANSCOM’s web-based system for managing personal property shipments for DOD employees and all service members, representing approximately 15% of all domestic and international moves.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Military service members and DOD personnel complete about 400,000 personal shipments a year. Easing this process with technology helps DPS ensure personal property are accounted for and transported safely. Using Agile-at-Scale methodologies and data analytics, CACI has deployed innovative software solutions to reduce technical debt, enhance productivity, improve usability, and maintain critical records at optimal cost and efficiency.”

