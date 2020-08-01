Canberra Airport Taps Smiths Detection for New Security System

Australia’s Canberra Airport has installed a new security screening system with technology from Smiths Detection to further improve the screening of passengers and their carry-on luggage.

The new units eliminate the need to remove liquids, aerosols, and electronic devices like laptops from cabin bags. Furthermore, several passengers can put their bags down simultaneously for screening, compared to the previous system where passengers had to wait for their turn. The passenger pauses briefly as they pass through the body screening machine and it provides a safe full image for operators to review. This image is coupled with automatic algorithms helps to guide operators to items of interest.

The installation is in line with Australian government regulations regarding security screening at airports.

