CBP Awards Border Wall System Contract

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a contract to construct approximately 17 miles of contiguous new border wall system within U.S. Border Patrol’s Laredo Sector located in Webb County, Texas. Construction will occur where no barriers currently exist.

The contract was awarded to Fisher Sand and Gravel Company, DBA Fisher Industries, for a total contract value including options of $289,500,000.00. This project is funded by CBP’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 appropriations.

The Laredo Sector is an area of high illegal activity, with over 21,750 illegal alien apprehensions and over 30,150 pounds of drugs seized this FY to date. The majority of activity is occurring in areas where Laredo Sector lacks infrastructure, access and mobility, and technology. These projects will improve Laredo Sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.

