CBP Awards Drive Through Inspection System Contract to Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection has been awarded an indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The award includes an initial order for a HCVP™Z60 drive-through X-ray inspection system which will be installed at a Laredo, Texas Border Patrol checkpoint by September 2022.

The HCVP Z60 is a Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) consisting of transmission X-ray and backscatter systems for the inspection of trucks, containers and other vehicles at land ports of entry for dangerous and illicit goods, including explosives, weapons and drugs. The system also validates the shipping manifest.

Equipped with a high-energy linear accelerator, the HCVP Z60 is able to detect objects even when hidden or concealed behind dense or heavy materials, with greater than 12 inches of steel penetration. The system has a throughput of over 100 vehicles per hour.

As with Smiths Detection’s IDIQ contract with CBP for rail cargo inspection solutions, this agreement allows for additional orders of the HCVP Z60 under a single contract over five years.

