CBP Orders X-Ray Scanners for Rail Checkpoints

Smiths Detection has been awarded an indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide HCVT advanced X-ray scanners for use at U.S. railway checkpoints at both the northern and southern borders. The initial order value is $13.5M with initial deliveries planned for 2021.

The HCVT is a side-view, high-energy X-ray inspection scanner used to screen moving rail cars and wagons for dangerous or illegal cargo. The HCVT can penetrate over 12 inches (300mm) of steel and screens single or double-stacked containers at normal operating speeds. It can also be connected with custom networks and other HCV scanners to enable remote analysis, image comparison and knowledge sharing amongst homeland security agencies.

The IDIQ contract with CBP has a $379m ceiling and allows for multiple orders of Smiths Detection products and services under a single contract over five years. The contract also includes an option for service over a ten-year period.

