CDC Awards $9 Million Emerging Tech Contract to ICF

Global consulting and digital services company ICF has been awarded a new task order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide emerging technology and design acceleration support services. The task order was awarded under the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract and has a value of $9 million over five years, including one 12-month base and four 12-month option periods.

ICF will combine the latest investments in innovation management, human centered design and rapid prototyping to help CDC in its mission of achieving better public health outcomes. ICF will work with CDC’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) to develop a governed, repeatable framework to evaluate and implement emerging and modern technologies across CDC public health programs. This framework will help CDC accelerate modernization by providing research, proof of concepts, solution accelerators and additional technical assistance with all forms of emerging IT and more.

“The rate of technological change is accelerating faster than federal IT teams can support,” said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. “Once implemented, this new framework will enable CDC’s OCIO to identify underlying issues and present the most promising and pragmatic solutions modern technology can offer.”

Over the last two years, ICF has helped federal clients develop over 100 rapid prototypes using modern human centered design best practices and the latest in open source technologies to accelerate individual program adoption of the best ideas from industry.

