Celerium Announces Partnership with CenSec to Bring Cybersecurity and CMMC Awareness to Danish Defense Industry 

Celerium Inc. has announced a new partnership with CenSec, the prime Danish cluster organization for companies specializing in high-tech industries like defense, homeland security, space, aerospace, and cybersecurity. CenSec bridges the gap between civilian businesses, the Armed Forces and other Governmental authorities with the objective to develop a strong defense and security industry and to strengthen those small and medium-sized Danish enterprises which are — or want to become — part of the industry.

CenSec will be a member of Celerium’s CMMC Academy International Alliance program in an effort to bring CMMC awareness to the Danish defense industry. The CMMC program, which stands for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in an effort to improve cybersecurity across the defense supply chain. It is designed to provide scalable cybersecurity requirements based on five different levels of compliance. Accordingly, prime contractors and their subcontractors may be required to comply with CMMC in order to be eligible to be awarded DOD contracts – and companies within other industries and international countries may be impacted.

In addition to participation in the International Alliance program, Celerium will partner with CenSec to bring awareness and knowledge of cybersecurity practices that can help fortify the cyber defense of companies within CenSec’s member base.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)