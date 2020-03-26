CGI to Acquire TeraThink

CGI has announced its intent to acquire TeraThink, an information technology and management consulting firm providing digitization, enterprise finance, risk management, and data analytics services to the U.S. federal government. The two companies signed an agreement to proceed with the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of March.

The merger will strengthen CGI Federal’s consulting expertise, and expand its enterprise application development and management services, as well as increase the scale of enterprise applications support CGI Federal provides to all three branches of government.

