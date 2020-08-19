Charles Mathis to Retire as SAIC CFO

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Charles A. Mathis. Mathis will remain with the company through fiscal year 2021, ending January 29, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition as the company conducts a search for a successor.

Mathis joined the company in November 2016 as executive vice president and CFO. Prior to joining SAIC, Mathis served as executive vice president and CFO for ScanSource, Inc., a $3.8 billion public company focused on technology services and products in Greenville, South Carolina. During his time with ScanSource, Mathis was responsible for directing and managing all finance and accounting activities.

Mathis has almost 40 years of financial and accounting acumen, and broad experience in defense, technology, and financial sectors. He also has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, finance and accounting, financial controls, and U.S. government contracting and compliance.

Additionally, he has served as CFO for multiple defense companies, including Force Protection, Inc. located in Charleston, South Carolina, and EFW, Inc. in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Mathis’s experience in government accounting dates back to 2003, where he worked for Fairbanks Morse Engine in Beloit, Wisconsin as Vice President of finance. He was awarded his license as a Certified Public Accountant in Wisconsin.

During his tenure in government contracting, he has held compliance oversight responsibilities and is knowledgeable across technical aspects of government accounting and compliance.

Mathis earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, and later served as an officer in U.S. Marine Corps. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and began his financial career in investment banking for Salomon Brothers in New York.

“We are grateful for Charlie’s leadership over these last four years as we have transformed from a $4.5 billion company to the $7.1 billion company we are today,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “Charlie’s experience and financial acumen were critical success drivers during our two recent acquisitions, positioning SAIC as a market leader. We wish him all the best during his retirement.”

