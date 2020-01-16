Charlie McQuillan Joins Octo as EVP, Federal Health

Octo has hired Charlie McQuillan as Executive Vice President for Federal Health. McQuillan will have immediate responsibility for all aspects of Octo’s Federal Health IT business, including supporting existing customers and growing Octo’s Health portfolio. In addition to his organizational management responsibilities, McQuillan will participate in Octo’s corporate strategic planning and operations.

Previously a Senior Vice President at CACI, McQuillan has served federal customers for more than two decades in human capital management, health, and media services markets. At CACI, he was responsible for strategy development, program execution, and operational performance of a $350M annual revenue segment with more than 1,300 employees.

“Charlie is a fantastic fit for Octo,” said Jay Shah, Octo’s Chief Operating Officer. “Charlie brings with him a record of exceptional customer service and success that will be a true benefit for our Federal Health IT customers and for Octo. We pride ourselves in attracting top talent, and Charlie is a prime example of the caliber of leader and talent found at Octo.”

McQuillan began his career as an analyst and project manager developing and delivering multiple software systems supporting the U.S. Army financial and logistics communities. A graduate of the College of William and Mary, McQuillan holds a B.A. in economics with a minor in political science.

“I look forward to beginning my Octo journey,” said McQuillan. “Octo has a reputation for prioritizing customer service and driving the kind of innovative technology the public health care sector needs to meet its missions.”

