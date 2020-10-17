The TSA checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas can also hand out free masks to travelers who have left theirs at home. (Charlotte Douglas International Airport)

Charlotte Douglas Pilots Security Checkpoint Wait Times Program

Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can now view security checkpoint wait times via the airport’s website and app before arriving at the terminal. Charlotte Douglas has partnered with CrowdVision to provide the user-friendly amenity to flyers.

“Time is valuable, especially at an airport,” said Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “This is a great tool that enhances the passenger experience by identifying the shortest security checkpoint wait time with a glance at your phone.”  

The technology uses Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sensors that measure the reflection of light to gauge wait times.

Passengers can visit the airport’s website or app (download at the App Store or on Google Play) to see estimated wait times at each of the checkpoints, including standard and TSA Pre-Check lines. For current Charlotte Douglas Airport app users, dependent upon device settings, if the app does not automatically update, users can update manually via the App Store or Google Play to use the new feature.

The pilot project is available through spring 2021 while the airport explores this technology and evaluates a permanent wait-time reporting system.

Read the announcement at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X
X