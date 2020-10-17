Charlotte Douglas Pilots Security Checkpoint Wait Times Program

Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport can now view security checkpoint wait times via the airport’s website and app before arriving at the terminal. Charlotte Douglas has partnered with CrowdVision to provide the user-friendly amenity to flyers.

“Time is valuable, especially at an airport,” said Acting Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “This is a great tool that enhances the passenger experience by identifying the shortest security checkpoint wait time with a glance at your phone.”

The technology uses Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) sensors that measure the reflection of light to gauge wait times.

Passengers can visit the airport’s website or app (download at the App Store or on Google Play) to see estimated wait times at each of the checkpoints, including standard and TSA Pre-Check lines. For current Charlotte Douglas Airport app users, dependent upon device settings, if the app does not automatically update, users can update manually via the App Store or Google Play to use the new feature.

The pilot project is available through spring 2021 while the airport explores this technology and evaluates a permanent wait-time reporting system.

