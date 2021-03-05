Christine Tarrago Joins Pangiam as Chief Financial Officer

Pangiam, a security and travel consulting services provider, has appointed Christine Tarrago as its new chief financial officer. She brings more than 25 years of experience in global corporate finance, capital raising, business development and strategy in North America and Europe.

Tarrago joins Pangiam from Versar, where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2017. After an integral role in bringing Versar private, Tarrago implemented streamlined processes and procedures to regain profitability and sustainability. Prior to Verar, Tarrago served as Vice President Finance at K12, Inc. from 2016 to 2017 and as Vice President Finance, Corporate Controller of Lightbridge Communications Corporation from 2011 to 2016. She also has held leadership positions at companies including Marlink, Siemens and ALSTOM.

“Christine is an experienced executive with a proven track record of improving operational efficiency and driving business development and strategy,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of Pangiam. “She brings a unique perspective to our leadership team as we continue to grow Pangiam to meet the exciting market opportunity ahead of us.”

As CFO, Christine will lead Pangiam’s global finance and accounting organization and be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, and investor relations. She will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

