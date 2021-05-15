Cincinnati Airport to Expand Data Input Following Security Checkpoint Deployment

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is partnering with Veovo (a London-based technology provider) to expand data input at the airport.

CVG was the first airport in the United States to deploy internet of things (IoT) sensor technology in the security checkpoint to monitor wait times. That project and the data that was drawn allowed CVG and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to make data-driven decisions on staff scheduling, which improved wait times and passenger experience.

CVG is now adopting Veovo’s airport-wide flow management technology to obtain a greater understanding of passenger movement beyond the security checkpoint and into other areas of the terminal and concourses. Specifically, the airport will be able to see how travelers, processes and airlines interact and interconnect. The rollout of the technology will be done in phases throughout the year. Once complete, historical and live data will enable CVG to make daily operational decisions as well as long-term facility improvement plans. For example, by understanding gate arrival patterns by flight, CVG can adjust call-to-gate times or airline gate assignments to minimize crowding. The airport can evaluate how disruptions affect passenger behavior to prevent issues and/or mitigate their impact. Dwell and flow data can be used to drive strategic plans for layout configuration, signage, food and beverage placements and gate assignments.

As passenger traffic returns, these insights will help the airport grow efficiently with the right staff resourcing and concession planning to improve product offerings and placements for travelers.

CVG joins a host of other airports, including Amsterdam, Auckland, Bristol, Birmingham and Keflavik, that have moved beyond single-process measurement, to terminal-wide insights. The post-pandemic world will only accelerate the focus on the passenger experience for the airport; both to attract customers who have a choice of departure/destination airports and airlines who want routes to/from airports that are economical and provide the best travel experience.

Read more at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

