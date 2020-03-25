Citadel Defense Expands to Produce 50 Counter-Drone Systems Per Month

Citadel Defense has reported rapid growth after being awarded several significant Defense and Homeland Security sector contracts for its counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS). The company has been delivering force protection against individual drones and swarms for military, government, and international customers over the past two years.

To address the surge in global demand for its Titan systems, Citadel has expanded its manufacturing capabilities in San Diego, CA to support production of up to 50 Titan systems a month.

The company uses U.S. suppliers with over 70% of components being sourced locally in Southern California in order to improve responsiveness when executing on urgent customer requests.

“Designing agility into our product development process from the beginning has allowed us to iterate in real-time alongside our customers and rapidly deploy new capabilities to improve mission outcomes,” says Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.

Titan C-UAS systems are deployed globally, protecting combat forces, civilians, and critical infrastructure. As radiofrequency-based solutions become an important requirement for layered C-UAS solutions, Citadel has had their capabilities extensively evaluated by U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, SOCOM, and DHS Test & Evaluation teams.

“Designing our system to meet unpredictable mission scenarios was made possible by direct feedback from operators experiencing drone incursions on the front lines,” explained Williams. “The threat environment is always evolving which requires a product development approach that can adapt and respond.”

Citadel uses a combination of human-centered design and AI-powered technology to fight malicious drone activity, ranging from single-use hostile small unmanned aerial systems to drone swarms. Over the past 18 months alone, Citadel has received orders for over $17.5 million in products and services to support global anti-drone initiatives.

