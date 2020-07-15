Citadel Releases AI Software to Automate Protection Against Commercial Off-the-Shelf Drones

Citadel Defense has released new AI-powered software and networking solutions in order to autonomously protect against 98% of commercial off-the-shelf drones. The company says that by securely networking multiple Titan systems together, a large base or airfield can achieve continuous protection through a single interface and the click of one button.

“Our troops and security teams face dynamic threat environments where drones are only one of many concerns. We designed Titan to provide automated end-to-end protection against commercial off-the-shelf drones with the same user experience on one system as you have when over a dozen systems are networked together,” explained Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense.

Addressing Warfighter concerns that legacy CUAS systems were difficult to operate and cost prohibitive to sustain, Citadel worked with the Air Force and government agencies to develop an optimized radiofrequency solution for Air Defense operations. The team’s focus on AI, machine learning, and hyper-automation has allowed the company to deliver a single CUAS solution that is equally effective across fixed, mobile and dismounted missions.

