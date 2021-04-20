City of Charlotte Selects Telos for Worker Background Checks Contract

The City of Charlotte has contracted with Telos to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

Telos’ DAC services are designed to improve data integrity, increase the efficiency of credentialing operations and reduce costs. DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports.

“The DAC services deployment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is notable for its integration with CLT’s Identity Management System, enabling efficient biographic and biometric transmissions,” said Dawn E. Lucini, vice president of aviation security, Telos. “We have streamlined the TSA-required aviation worker background check process, while upholding the high security and customer service standards at CLT.”

As an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos’ DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics. The modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform. Some 90 airports and airlines currently use Telos DAC services.

