CLEAR Secure, Inc Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CLEAR Secure, Inc. has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. CLEAR intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “YOU.” 

CLEAR’s identity platform, best known for its trusted traveler program, has more than 5.6 million members and 100+ partners across North America. The platform is certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as lead underwriters for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus which may be obtained from the lead underwriters.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC. 

